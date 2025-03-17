We’re global players, not for smaller grounds: Chief Adviser
Bangladesh as a country is a global player; it is not for smaller grounds. Everyone has to play as a team to build the Bangladesh we dreamt and aspired to. Teamwork is essential. And, the police is the most important among the teams Bangladesh has.
Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus made the remarks while addressing a special meeting regarding law and order situation with 127 top police officials at the chief adviser’s office in the capital’s Tejgaon area Monday.
“We are global players; Bangladesh is not for smaller grounds. As I said, Bangladesh is a beautiful country. Those of us from that country who play at the global level, people clap watching us. Bangladesh has now started. We want this, that, and we could do that.… We can really do certain things. We have that scope. I’m trying to speak about that scope time and again. Let us take the chances,” he said at the meeting.
Speaking about what is to be done by the police force of new Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus said, “There is no point in thinking about the past. We are ready for the new and we will show that. There is no need to speak about it. Through our work we will say, yes, this is the new police force of new Bangladesh. Everyone will praise that, yes, that’s quite an achievement; and those around would say, true bhai, you have proved your point. We did not think, police could achieve such a feat. The police could think a bit because, the image about the police is that they offer the bad things first, do the bad. We shall consider the good and do good before anything else.”
The Chief Adviser further said, “Overall, the force is a structure. This structure has a huge power; if we could employ this power for better. What I want to say is, to convey that let’s take this chance. Let’s begin a discussion on what we need to do. This is teamwork. It is not that an adviser issues an order and you just carried that out. Everyone will have to play like a team. And, you ‘the police force’ are the most important of all the teams Bangladesh have.”
* More to follow …