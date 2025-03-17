We’re global players, not for smaller grounds: Chief Adviser

Bangladesh as a country is a global player; it is not for smaller grounds. Everyone has to play as a team to build the Bangladesh we dreamt and aspired to. Teamwork is essential. And, the police is the most important among the teams Bangladesh has.

Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus made the remarks while addressing a special meeting regarding law and order situation with 127 top police officials at the chief adviser’s office in the capital’s Tejgaon area Monday.

“We are global players; Bangladesh is not for smaller grounds. As I said, Bangladesh is a beautiful country. Those of us from that country who play at the global level, people clap watching us. Bangladesh has now started. We want this, that, and we could do that.… We can really do certain things. We have that scope. I’m trying to speak about that scope time and again. Let us take the chances,” he said at the meeting.