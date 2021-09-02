DEA project fund embezzled through fake invoice

Bags, paper and stationary were procured for a safe food crop production project under the agriculture ministry’s Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), from M/S Tasnim Enterprise of Dhaka’s Kazipara, according to the invoices of the project.

But no trace of the company was found at the address provided on the receipts. There is a residential building there instead. The residents said no company with this name ever existed there. And the numbers of two mobile phones provided on the receipts were also found switched off.

Money was allegedly misappropriated from this DAE project showing invoices of a nonexistence firm. An estimated Tk 4 million (40 lakh) was allocated to procure stationary items in the project. Prothom Alo obtained the receipts of Tk 1.68 million (16.80 lakh) paid to Tasnim Enterprise.