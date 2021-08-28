DEA project vehicles used by director's relatives and others

The wife and the relatives of the project director of the safe crop production project use a vehicle procured under the project. Three more vehicles of the project have also been given to the three additional secretaries though they are entitled to interest-free car loan. And fuel cost of these vehicles comes from the project too.

This misuse of officials vehicles is taking place at the ‘Safe Horticultural Crops Production and Post Harvest Technology’ project under the agriculture ministry’s Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE). The government has been financing the Tk 2.9 million (Tk 29 crore) project that is being implemented from 2018 to 2021.

Officials at the DEA said that a total of nine vehicles were procured at a cost of about Tk 30 million (Tk 3 crore) under the project. Four of these vehicles are under the control of project director Md Shahinul Islam. Three additional secretaries of the agriculture ministry use one vehicle each and the two remaining ones are at the DEA.