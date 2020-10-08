Death penalty for rape: Ministry sending amendments to cabinet

Prothom Alo English Desk

Prothom Alo English Desk

The law ministry is proposing the death penalty as the highest punishment for rape.

The draft of the proposed amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 will be tabled at the next cabinet meeting for approval, reports UNB.

“We took the initiative at the directive of the prime minister,” law minister Anisul Huq told UNB.

Advertisement

A series of rape incidents rocked Bangladesh in recent weeks triggering countrywide protests.

According to Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK), between January and September this year, nearly 1,000 rape cases were reported, including 208 gang rapes.

“We’re proposing raising the highest punishment for rape to death penalty instead of life imprisonment,” Huq said, noting that there will be some minor changes too.

He said that they are proposing the amendments but it is up to the cabinet to decide.

More News

DIFE formulates guideline on occupational safety and health

DIFE formulates guideline on occupational safety and health

SCBA president Amin made new attorney general

SCBA president Amin made new attorney general

Govt preparing district hospitals with ICU to fight second wave of COVID-19: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates 29.73-km Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road in Kishoreganj through a video conference from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 8 October 2020

'Govt kept aside Tk 6b to procure COVID-19 vaccine'

'Govt kept aside Tk 6b to procure COVID-19 vaccine'