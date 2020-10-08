Death penalty for rape: Ministry sending amendments to cabinet

Prothom Alo English Desk
The law ministry is proposing the death penalty as the highest punishment for rape.
The draft of the proposed amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 will be tabled at the next cabinet meeting for approval, reports UNB.
“We took the initiative at the directive of the prime minister,” law minister Anisul Huq told UNB.
A series of rape incidents rocked Bangladesh in recent weeks triggering countrywide protests.
According to Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK), between January and September this year, nearly 1,000 rape cases were reported, including 208 gang rapes.
“We’re proposing raising the highest punishment for rape to death penalty instead of life imprisonment,” Huq said, noting that there will be some minor changes too.
He said that they are proposing the amendments but it is up to the cabinet to decide.