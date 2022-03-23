Depict people’s sacrifices in films, PM Hasina urges the industry

She was speaking at a function to distribute the National Film Awards-2020 to the winners in 27 categories.

The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), while the PM joined it through video link from her official residence Gonobhaban.

Hasina said that films mirror life and they can also reform the society.

“Films can contribute hugely toward social reform, teach philosophy and history,” she said.

She mentioned that films can spread the facts among the mass people about the real history of the country’s independence.