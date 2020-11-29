Dhaka wants OIC’s continued support till Rohingyas are repatriated

Bangladesh has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states to continue political and humanitarian support to Bangladesh until dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar is ensured, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to OIC and ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary made the call at the 47th session of the Islamic Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger on Saturday.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was supposed to lead the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting but his visit was cancelled as he had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before his departure.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen also missed the event as he also tested positive for COVID-19.