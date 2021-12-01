Don’t vandalise, return to class rooms: PM Hasina to students

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the demonstrating students to go back to educational institutions relinquishing vandalism. She said vandalising vehicles is not the job of students. Law enforcement agencies are chasing the offenders to expose them to punishment, she added.

“Don’t do this. Please go back to your educational institutions and concentrate on study,” she said.

The prime minister said this while opening newly installed mural of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and laying foundation stone of Joyeeta Tower at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.