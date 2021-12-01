Don’t vandalise, return to class rooms: PM Hasina to students

She said, “Off course the offenders are being brought under punishment as they have been found out. We will do this and law enforcement agencies are very alert in this regard.”
The prime minister said the video footages are available; it’s not very tough job to find out the perpetrators involved in any crime as “all activities are now being conducted using technology.”
Sheikh Hasina also expressed a note of warning against vandalism, saying that those involved in vehicles vandalisation and setting up fire in future would be found out and brought to book.
“In addition, they will also have to face stringent punishment if any person dies due to this vandalism and setting vehicles on fire. It has to keep in mind,” she added.
Noting that student’s death is very painful and unfortunate, she said educational institutions were remained closed for long due to Covid-19 pandemic but all of these have been opened and the government is providing Covid-19 vaccine to the students.
“So, all of you have to concentrate on studying,” the prime minister said.
She further said it has to keep in mind that coronavirus didn’t go away fully, rather a new variant (Omicron) is approaching, adding that at any time it could spread out which might force the authorities concerned to close the educational institutions again.
“So, you (students) should go back to your classrooms. How much time will you get to concentrate on your study?” she added.
With state minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP in the chair, secretary of the ministry Md. Sayedul Islam delivered the welcome address.
Bangladesh Shishu Academy chairperson Lucky Enam and Joyeeta Foundation managing director Afroja khan also spoke.
The mural was installed on the premise of Bangladesh Shishu Academy while Joyeeta Tower is being constructed in city’s Dhanmondi area.
Later, two documentaries on Bangabandhu and Joyeeta Foundation were screened at the ceremony.