Draft of data privacy and localisation law prepared: Palak

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said a draft of data privacy and localisation law has been prepared under the direction of prime minister’s ICT affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, reports news agency UNB.

The draft will be presented in parliament after taking opinion from Internet Governance Forum, different platforms and media shortly, he said.

The state minister revealed this while attending a virtual meeting of Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum (BIGF) on Friday night.

The country has around 110 million internet users who are creating huge numbers of information each minute, Palak said.

“We have 58 banks and 90 million mobile financing e-wallets that information could pose a threat to citizens’ privacy, if they are reserved outside the country,” he said.

Despite technology having made life easier, but also created risks as information is an asset, the State Minister said.

The data privacy and localisation law is being formulated after fixing the categories of different data to ensure security, he added.