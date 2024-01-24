Complete ongoing projects quickly, take new after scrutiny: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects as early as possible and embark upon new schemes after proper scrutiny.

"We have to complete those ongoing projects quickly which require less cost as I think that we will get more benefit as soon as we accomplish those," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while chairing the Bangladesh Planning Commission meeting at its NEC conference room here this morning.

"We get the outcome of a project after it is completed, then we take up new projects," she said.

She asked all concerned not to make delay in completing the projects.

"Make sure that there is no delay in implementing the projects and no unnecessary time expansion to complete the projects again and again," she said.

The prime minister reiterated her call not to take any unnecessary big development projects.

