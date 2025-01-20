Govt to buy sound grenades, teargas shells for BGB to use at border: Home Adviser

The home adviser said India’s Border Security Force (BSF) was seen using sound grenades and teargas shells along the Bangladesh-India border in Chapainawabganj recently, but BGB does not possess any sound grenades and teargas shells. They only possess lethal weapons.

In this situation, a decision has been taken to procure sound grenades and teargas shells for the BGB and they will use those when the situation demands, he added.

The home adviser further said the border, however, remains calm now.