ECNEC nods four projects including national digital land zoning

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved four projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 796.45 crore, including a Tk 337.60 crore project for mouza and plot-based national digital land zoning in a bid to ensure proper land management at the field-level.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting held with its chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister chaired the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence while concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.