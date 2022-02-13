Educational institutions may be reopened at the end of Feb: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while publishing the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations 2021.
Sheikh Hasina published the results, joining a function at International Mother Language Institute virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.
She said though online education was conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic, students were deprived of enjoying the classroom learning and company of their peers and friends at their institutions. “Our students are the worst victims of the Coronavirus fallout,” she said.
The prime minister said the Covid-19 vaccination programme will continue so that the educational institutions can be reopened.
She further said the government has taken measures to bring the people of all levels and stages under the vaccination coverage.
Noting that there is reluctance among people about getting vaccinated, Sheikh Hasina asked all to take the vaccine shots to protect themselves from the dire consequences of Coronavirus.
The prime minister hoped that Bangladesh would be able to tackle the Omicron variant of coronavirus soon.