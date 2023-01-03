PM Hasina opens Police Week-2023

Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the police week.
Later, she handed over Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) Bravery, President Police Medal (PPM) Bravery, BPM-Service and PPM-Service to 117 police officials for making the police force proud by setting exemplary standards of bravery and commitment endangering their lives in 2022.
Of them, 15 have received the BPM-Bravery and 25 got the PPM-Bravery while 25 got BPM Service and 50 got the PPM-Service awards.
On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, public security division senior secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
Cabinet members, parliament members and senior government officials were present.
At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played.