Prof Yunus to visit UK 10-13 June; King Charles to present ‘Harmony Award 2025’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to depart Dhaka for London on Monday evening, embarking on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom from 10 to 13 June.

The two countries are working to renew their bilateral ties, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique said the Chief Adviser will leave Dhaka for London on 9 June and return home on 14 June.

“This is a very important visit,” said Siddique, noting that Professor Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other high-level engagements.