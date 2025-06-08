Prof Yunus to visit UK 10-13 June; King Charles to present ‘Harmony Award 2025’
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to depart Dhaka for London on Monday evening, embarking on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom from 10 to 13 June.
The two countries are working to renew their bilateral ties, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.
Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique said the Chief Adviser will leave Dhaka for London on 9 June and return home on 14 June.
“This is a very important visit,” said Siddique, noting that Professor Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other high-level engagements.
“The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse,” he added, emphasising that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.
During the visit, King Charles III will formally confer the prestigious ‘Harmony Award 2025’ on Professor Yunus, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and the environment.
The award ceremony will take place at St James’s Palace in London on 12 June. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the recipient in 2024.
Prof Yunus is also expected to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with other senior ministers, political leaders, and influential figures from the UK’s policy and business communities.
The Acting Foreign Secretary said the visit carries particular importance, as the UK, being a leading democratic nation, values the promotion of democratic principles and good governance in developing countries.
He said the visit will provide an opportunity to showcase Bangladesh’s ongoing reform initiatives, its democratic trajectory and the interim government's commitment to good governance.
“And above all,” he noted, “as a Nobel laureate and a globally respected figure, the Chief Adviser has a unique and positive image around the world. A visit to the UK by a personality like him will further enhance and consolidate Bangladesh’s position in the global arena.”
Discussions during the visit will also cover global and regional issues, with particular focus on climate change, sustainable development, the Rohingya crisis, and migration.
An important component of the agenda will be leveraging British expertise and resources to support Bangladesh’s national development goals.
Prof Yunus is also scheduled to hold courtesy meetings with the Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), reinforcing Bangladesh’s wider international engagements.
As part of his public diplomacy initiatives, the Chief Adviser will deliver a keynote address at Chatham House – the Royal Institute of International Affairs – on 11 June.
He will share insights into Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress, democratic transition, and future vision.
The recovery of laundered money and overseas assets is also expected to be high on the agenda.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur recently told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy that the Chief Adviser will raise the issue during the London visit, as part of ongoing efforts to recover stolen funds and assets.
According to the government, an estimated $16 billion was illicitly transferred abroad annually under the previous administration.
The Chief Adviser has already sought cooperation from the British government through its High Commissioner in Dhaka to trace and recover funds allegedly laundered to the UK by individuals associated with the former Sheikh Hasina-led regime.