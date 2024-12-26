No lenience for those who to conspire to foil us: Asif Mahmud

The adviser returned to Dhaka postponing his visit to northern districts of the country hearing about the fire at secretariat in the morning, said a media release of the local government ministry.

Speaking about the fire, the adviser said they were working on the misappropriation of funds of the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry in the past. They also found evidence of looting of billions of taka, the release further added.

The amount of loss from the fire could not be ascertained as yet, it read.

The adviser has directed to form ministry-wise inquiry committees to find out the losses and source of fire.