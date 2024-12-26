No lenience for those who to conspire to foil us: Asif Mahmud
The plotters have not stopped, the interim government’s local government, rural development and cooperatives and youth and sports affairs adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said on Thursday.
“There will be no respite for those who would remain involved in the conspiracies to foil us,” he said after visiting the fire ravaged section of building no. 7 of the secretariat today.
The adviser returned to Dhaka postponing his visit to northern districts of the country hearing about the fire at secretariat in the morning, said a media release of the local government ministry.
Speaking about the fire, the adviser said they were working on the misappropriation of funds of the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry in the past. They also found evidence of looting of billions of taka, the release further added.
The amount of loss from the fire could not be ascertained as yet, it read.
The adviser has directed to form ministry-wise inquiry committees to find out the losses and source of fire.
According to the fire service department, the fire broke out at 1:50 am. The fire fighters reached the spot at around 1:54 am and the blaze was brought under control at 8:05 am.
At first eight fire fighting units were working to extinguish the fire. More units were engaged later due to the magnitude of the fire. A total of 19 fire fighting units were deployed to douse the blaze.
The fire broke out at the 6th floor of the building first and it spread to the 7th and 8th floors.