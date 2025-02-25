7 additional secretaries promoted, 2 secretaries transferred
The government has appointed nine secretaries at various ministries, divisions and departments with seven of them becoming secretary by promotion.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued separated gazette notifications in this regard on Tuesday.
The newly promoted secretaries are: Additional Secretary of Public Administration Ministry Aleya Akter as Secretary to Statistics and Informatics Division, Additional Secretary of Housing and Public Works Ministry Md Kamal Uddin as Secretary to Cultural Affairs Ministry, Chairman (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Md Tajul Islam as Secretary to the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Registrar (Additional Secretary) of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms Md Mizanur Rahman as Secretary to the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat, Additional Project Director (Additional Secretary) of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project Mohammad Abdur Rouf as Secretary to the Bridges Division, Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division Zaheda Perveen as Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of the Cabinet Division and Additional Secretary of ICT Division Mahbubur Rahman as Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce.
Besides, Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of Cabinet Division Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan has been transferred as to the Planning Commission as its member while Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Public Administration Ministry Md Mostafizur Rahman has been transferred to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.