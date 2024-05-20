PM Hasina orders strict market monitoring
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the state minister for commerce to start monitoring market situations strictly.
The prime minister gave the order during the unscheduled discussion in the cabinet meeting today, Monday.
The meeting presided over by the PM Sheikh Hasina was held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) this morning.
Later, cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the newspersons on the decisions of the meeting.
He said the prime minister instructed the state minister for commerce to strictly monitor the markets.
Speaking regarding this, the cabinet secretary further said we observed some abnormal tendency of price hike despite having no shortfall in the supply of some of the products. Given that, the prime minister ordered the state minister for commerce to start monitoring the market strictly.