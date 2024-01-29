Strategies, not threats or warnings to be adopted to curb price hike: Quader

Effective measures have to be taken to control commodity prices without issuing threats or warnings, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.

Referring to the government’s priority to reduce commodity prices, he said, controlling the market is a challenge. These are the problems of the people’s daily life. So this is the first challenge.

Obaidul Quader said this at a press conference organised at the political office of AL president Sheikh Hasina.