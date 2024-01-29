Strategies, not threats or warnings to be adopted to curb price hike: Quader
Effective measures have to be taken to control commodity prices without issuing threats or warnings, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.
Referring to the government’s priority to reduce commodity prices, he said, controlling the market is a challenge. These are the problems of the people’s daily life. So this is the first challenge.
Obaidul Quader said this at a press conference organised at the political office of AL president Sheikh Hasina.
Asked whether the businesspersons will keep their word about reducing the price of goods, Obaidul Quader said, “Businesses will keep their word, sometimes sweet talk doesn’t take you anywhere. We have to take the action that is needed.”
Obaidul Quader further stated, “The problem will not be solved by just threats and warnings. We must take action and adopt strategies. Because we can’t bring everything under control by striking… Some strategies also have to be adopted and that must be realised. Issuing threats to someone will not resolve the problem. We have to go for positive action. This positive action has to be against those responsible for this situation.”
Obaidul Quader was also asked about the party’s decision not to give the party’s “boat” symbol in the coming local government elections.
He was asked if it was to resolve the party conflict or to provide an opportunity to the BNP leaders so that they could contest the elections. In response, Obaidul Quader said, “If I say we have to take a strategy to resolve the conflict. We had adopted a strategy in the (parliamentary) elections, let the independent candidates compete. That strategy has won. This new surprise of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won.”
Speaking about the campaign that people will not go to the polling station, the general secretary of the governing party said, “This is now clear what was the voter turnout. There is nothing to hide here. This is our strategy. We have taken this strategy for the interests of our party and to some extent in the face of some public demand. Our leaders and workers have demanded not giving party symbol in the upazila elections. Many of our Working Committee also agreed to this. Our leader has fulfilled the demand accordingly.”
When asked about his statement regarding India’s role in the last parliamentary elections, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said, “I don’t understand so much. I just understand we share the largest section of our border with India. There are some parts with Myanmar, the rest is surrounded by India. India is ahead of us in many fields including science and technology and a powerful country. India’s current status in the world is almost at the level of a superpower. We have no use in quarrelling with India. They have an interest here, and so do we. They have concerns about cross-border terrorism, we are also worried about that.”