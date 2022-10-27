PM Hasina unveils projects to boost facilities at Payra Seaport

Under the programmes she also launched eight ships and vessels, inaugurated the first terminal and the construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge.
Through the capital dredging of the seaport’s Rabnabad channel, a 75km-long, 100-125meter-wide and 10.5meter-deep channel will be created, according to the project profile.
Once operational, a total of 40,000 tons of cargo or 3000 container-laden ships will be able to dock at the port. The channel is being built by Belgian dredging company—Jan De Nul at an estimated cost of Tk 50 billion.
Among the eight vessels, two are pilot vessels, two are heavy duty speedboats, one is a buoy laying vessel, one is a survey boat and two are tugboats.
These ships and vessels will help the port authority to monitor the arrival and departure of foreign ships and maintain the channel, according to the Shipping Ministry.
Once the construction of the first terminal, the six-lane highway and the bridge is completed, a total of three foreign ships carrying containers or bulk cargos will be able to dock simultaneously at the Payra Seaport. The terminal will cost Tk 45 billion and will be opened for operation in December, 2023.
The 6.35km-long, six-lane approach road is being built by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD). Spectra Engineers Limited has been given the responsibility of the construction at a cost of Tk 6.55 billion. The road will also be opened to traffic in December, 2023.
A 1,180 metre-long bridge is being built over the Andharmanik river to transport goods of the Payra Seaport. The bridge will cost Tk 7.8 billion and will be constructed over a period of two and a half years.
The prime minister inaugurated the Payra Seaport on 19 November, 2013.