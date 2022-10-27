PM Hasina unveils projects to boost facilities at Payra Seaport

Under the programmes she also launched eight ships and vessels, inaugurated the first terminal and the construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge.

Through the capital dredging of the seaport’s Rabnabad channel, a 75km-long, 100-125meter-wide and 10.5meter-deep channel will be created, according to the project profile.

Once operational, a total of 40,000 tons of cargo or 3000 container-laden ships will be able to dock at the port. The channel is being built by Belgian dredging company—Jan De Nul at an estimated cost of Tk 50 billion.