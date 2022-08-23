Media distorted foreign minister’s speech: Ministry

Journalists wanted to know then exactly what did you say? In response to this question the foreign minister said, “I talked about stability. I said about stability in the global context where instability is prevailing.”
Then journalists wanted to know about the foreign minister’s position over the allegation brought against him. In response to this question, the foreign minister said, “These are blatant ...”
The media release further said the foreign minister was present as chief guest at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on 18 August. The organisers sought for answers to some of their questions. In that context he highlighted to what he said in his speech to government of India while visiting the country recently.
The media release also said during the visit of the foreign minister, there was no discussion on election; discussion was held on regional stability. The foreign minister went to Guwahati. There the chief minister of Assam expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh prime minister and said situation in Assam is stable now and many development activities are going on as terror initiatives have stopped.
In this context the foreign minister told the government of India, “Stability is necessary for the welfare and development of the two countries. Cooperation has been sought so that no communal issue is published in an inflated manner and instability is created in both the countries. If communal problems appear in India it affects the country too. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of stability and development. A noncommunal society will be built if she is there. That’s why we will do whatever we need to do to for her staying. The foreign minister sought their help as a friendly neighbour.”
Earlier, Momen alleged that while visiting India he did not say things like Sheikh Hasina’s government should be kept in power.
After much criticism over this statement, the foreign minister explained the next day (Friday), saying that he had requested the Indian government to help the prime minister maintain stability with her government.