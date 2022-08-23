Media distorted foreign minister’s speech: Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused the media of distorting the speech of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

The ministry in a media release on Monday night said, today (Monday, 22 August 2022) journalists surrounded foreign minister AK Abdul Momen after a meeting at the secretariat.

At that time, again at the request of the journalists, the foreign minister said, “I did not say anything near the allegations brought against me. I did not say anything about the election. I did not seek help on the election from India.”