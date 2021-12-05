Govt considering legal options to send Khaleda abroad: Minister

“We want to ensure that law is not breached. What we’ve done earlier (about Khaleda Zia) was correct. But requests have been made to us, lawyers also appealed (to allow Khaleda go abroad for treatment). So, we are considering if any options are there and we are trying to reach a decision after mulling over everything. That’s why we are taking a bit of time,” Anisul Huq said.

Earlier on 20 November, the law minister said they (BNP and Khaleda Zia’s family) can bring any expert from abroad for Khaleda Zia’s treatment and government would not obstruct them.