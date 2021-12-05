Government

Govt considering legal options to send Khaleda abroad: Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Law minister Anisul Huq has said the government is assessing if there is any legal option to give permission to allow BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment.

The minister made the remark after while replying to question of journalists after speaking at a training course at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATA) on Sunday.

“We want to ensure that law is not breached. What we’ve done earlier (about Khaleda Zia) was correct. But requests have been made to us, lawyers also appealed (to allow Khaleda go abroad for treatment). So, we are considering if any options are there and we are trying to reach a decision after mulling over everything. That’s why we are taking a bit of time,” Anisul Huq said.

Earlier on 20 November, the law minister said they (BNP and Khaleda Zia’s family) can bring any expert from abroad for Khaleda Zia’s treatment and government would not obstruct them.

Khaleda Zia has been admitted to critical care unit of Evercare Hospital since 13 November. The 76-year old BNP chairperson is suffering from liver cirrhosis.

The medical board formed for Khaleda’s treatment suggested that she needs to be taken abroad immediately for advanced treatment.

