Govt imposes ban on hilsa fishing for 2-month from Tuesday

The government has imposed a ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa for two months from 1 March in order to increase production, according to a handout issued on Monday.

The ban will cover cover hilsa sanctuaries in six districts. The districts are Barishal, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali, reports UNB.

The sanctuaries are- 100 km in the Meghna River from Chandpur’s Shatnol to Laxmipur’s Char Alaxandar, 90km in Shahbazpur Channel in Bhola, 100 km in Tentulia River in Bhola, 20 km in Naria and Bhederganj upazila in Chandpur district and 82 km in Hizla, Mehendiganj and Barishal Sadar upazila, Gazaria and Meghna river.

Hilsa has the highest contribution in the country's fish production as the single fish specie.

The government imposes a two-month ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa with a view to boosting its production.

Catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa will be considered as an offence during the period and those who will violate the ban will get a minimum one year to two years in jail or be fined Tk 5,000.

The fisheries and livestock ministry has already allocated 80 kgs of rice for the registered fishermen during this ban period.

