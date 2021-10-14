Govt investigating the Cumilla incident: Press note

The government also asked people not to take law in their own hands and requested to maintain communal harmony and law and order in the society.
News agency UNB adds: Eight platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed in different parts of Chattogram district to maintain law and order situation in the wake of tension triggered by the alleged desecration of holy Quran in Cumilla.
The BGB troops were deployed around 9:00pm on Wednesday and they will remain there till 16 October, said Chattogram deputy commissioner Mominur Rahman.
The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday when the Hindu devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, the greatest religious festivals of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
Sources at the local administration said two platoons of BGB troops have been deployed in Hathazari and Banshkhali upazilas each, one each in Patiya, Sitakunda, Fatikchhari and Chandanish upazilas of the district.
Meanwhile, road transport and bridges minister, also Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that those involved with the Cumilla incident will be brought to justice and no offender will be spared.
“It’s an act of an evil communal force, and those who attacked Hindu temples won’t be spared either, even if they belong to any party,” Obaidul Quader said while addressing the Mahastami of Durga Puja at KIB premises in the capital on Wednesday evening.
He said a united resistance has to be built against those who want to destroy the communal harmony in the country before the national election.