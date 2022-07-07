'Govt mulls rescheduling office timing amid power shortage'

Office timing may be rescheduled with the introduction of a provision to work from home for certain days in order to save electricity.

Prime minister's energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury hinted this while briefing the media on outcomes of a high level meeting of the top officials of the power, energy and mineral resources and its subordinate bodies at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

"We'll recommend to the government to reschedule the office timing from 9:00am to 3:00pm and also allow officials to work from home for two or three days a week", he told reporters.

