Govt offices directed to work virtually during restrictions

A notice issued by the cabinet division was sent to all the secretaries in this regard on Sunday.
It said all of the government and private offices have been instructed to remain closed during the Covid-19 restrictions except for all emergency offices and servicers.
In this circumstance, all the government organisations have been instructed to take necessary measures to complete official works virtually, it added.
Strict Covid-19 restrictions are in places across the country since 1 July to stem the rising trend of novel coronavirus infection. The government said that it is reviewing the ongoing situations to decide what to do during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.