Govt to buy COVID-19 vaccines directly

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a proposal in principle to follow the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) for procuring the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines since it was a matter of urgent state necessity, reports BSS.

The approval came from the 24th meeting of the cabinet committee in this year held virtually today with law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal informed that according to the PPR, 2008, any public procurement proposal of over Taka 50 million in a year would come before the committee.