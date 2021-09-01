Govt to procure over 10m vaccines a month: PM Hasina

"Steps have been taken to ensure more than 10 million vaccines every month," she said. Sheikh Hasina made the statement while answering a tabled question from ruling party MP Shahiduzzaman Sarker during PM's question-answer session.

Sheikh Hasina said as per the schedule, Bangladesh will receive 20 million doses each month from Sinopharma from next October. Until December some 60 million vaccines will come from Sinopharma, she said.