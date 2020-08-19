Govt to reduce coronavirus test fees

The government is set to reduce the fee for testing novel coronavirus infection at state-owned facilities, said a health ministry official.

A test seeker will be able to have the test done at Tk 100 submitting samples at a hospital while it will cost Tk 300 for the test being carried out collecting samples from home.

Public relations officer of health division of the health and family welfare ministry, Maidul Islam, told this to Prothom Alo.