Govt to reduce coronavirus test fees

The government is set to reduce the fee for testing novel coronavirus infection at state-owned facilities, said a health ministry official.
A test seeker will be able to have the test done at Tk 100 submitting samples at a hospital while it will cost Tk 300 for the test being carried out collecting samples from home.
Public relations officer of health division of the health and family welfare ministry, Maidul Islam, told this to Prothom Alo.
Quoting a source in the ministry, he said a circular regarding the revised fees would be issued once the minister signs it.
At the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in country, COVID-19 test had been carried out at free of charge at state-owned facilities. Later, on 29 June, the health division issued circular imposing fees for the tests. Following which, hospitals would charge Tk 200 for the test done with samples collected at hospital and Tk 500 for samples collected from home.
Health experts, however, criticised the government decision saying that this imposition of fee will make people uninterested in undergoing tests.
At private hospitals, the charge is Tk 3,500 for samples submitted at hospitals and Tk 4,500 for samples submitted from home.