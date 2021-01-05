Govt to spend Tk 42.36b for procuring, transporting, distributing COVID-19 vaccines

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved the first revision of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project with an additional cost of Tk 5,659.07 crore (Tk 56.59 billion) in a bid to mainly procure, preserve and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to rein in the spread of this deadly virus.

The approval came from the 20th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY2020-21) held with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister chaired the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence while ministers, state ministers and secretaries concerned joined it from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing newspersons after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that a total of six projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 9,569.23 crore (over Tk 96.59 billion).

“Of the total project cost, Tk 3,867.58 crore (Tk 38.67 billion) will come from the government of Bangladesh while the rest Tk 5,701.65 crore (Tk 57.01 billion) as project assistance,” he added.

Of the approved six projects, three are new while three others are revised projects.