Govt working to further strengthen country’s democracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government has been striving for further flourishing the country’s democratic environment.

“The government has been working on strengthening further the country’s democratic environment and institutions concerned,” she said when visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital city.

As the Norwegian Minister Huitfeldt talked about the issue of next election, the prime minister said that the Election Commission which conducts the polls is completely an independent institution.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newspersons after the meeting.