Health cadre officers deprived of promotions

While many officers of various cadres are promoted in due time, having met all conditions of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), most of the physicians of the health cadre are not promoted despite fulfilling the conditions and even with additional qualifications. Most of them are held up at their first promotion.

Many BCS officers of various cadres are promoted from the 9th to the 6th grade (senior scale), while most in the health cadre remain stuck in the 9th grade. There is a discrimination when it comes to promotions in the health sector. Some officers are promoted to the 6th grade while others of the same batch remain in the 9th.

There are even instances of many remaining in the same grade for 26 years as they do not have higher education degrees. In other cadres, such higher education is not a requirement.