Take required preparation to play for World Cup: PM Hasina to footballers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her government is working to ensure sports for all, urging the football players to prepare themselves in such a way so they can play for the World Cup in the days to come.

“The world cup football tournament ended a few days back, but Bangladesh could not qualify for the tournament. I hope Bangladesh will play World Cup football in future and you (footballers) would have to prepare yourselves in such a way,” she said.

The prime minister said these while distributing trophies and prizes among runners-up and champions of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament Boys Under-17-2022 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls Under-17-2022.