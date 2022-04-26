I like most the smile on people’s faces when they receive their own home: PM Hasina

The prime minister joined the handing over ceremony from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

She said her government is committed to building a prosperous and developed Bangladesh and bringing smiles on the faces of everyone by giving them an improved and better life as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

The prime minister said they have given land and houses to 32,409 people today under Ashrayan-2 Project, adding, “I’m giving those to them as Eid gift, I like most the smile on their faces whenever they receive their own home.”

She said all classes of under-privileged people such as Bede (river-gypsy), third gender, tea worker, leprosy patients, differently abled persons have been brought under the housing scheme.

Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also said, “I know the soul of my father will get peace today when he sees that his people are smiling.”