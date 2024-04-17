Middle East unrest: PM Hasina for steps to tackle any adverse effect

He was addressing a press conference at the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon after the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mahbub said the prime minister also urged the concerned ministries to start taking preparations to tackle the possible impact in Bangladesh induced by the unrest in the Middle East.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the concerned authorities to decide quickly whether the previous decisions which are under implementation would be implemented or not, he added.

She asked the authorities concerned to inform the cabinet in detail over the under implementation decisions citing the reasons if these are not implementable, the cabinet secretary said.