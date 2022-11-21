AL never forget freedom fighters’ contribution: PM Hasina

She also said the government is establishing Muktijoddha Complex in each upazila and has also taken measures to preserve the historic Suhrawardy Udyan where the Father of the Nation had given historic 7 March speech, delivered directives to govern the country after the independence and where Pakistani occupation forces surrendered.

“So, any one will never disrespect the FFs. None will see the FFs and their families in the eyes of negligence in future,” the prime minister added.

She also mentioned that her government has increased the allowance for FFs and it will continue from generation to generation.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has witnessed huge development and prosperity as the AL has been in power for the last 14 years in a row.

“We have to advance more as a developing country and take the country forward into a developed one. And I’ve formulated that plan. We’ve formulated Vision-2041 and Delta Plan-2100 for the future generations,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that as the victorious nation people of the country will roam around the world with their heads ever high. “And we have achieved that. But, we have to advance more in the coming days,” she said.

She also said the government is constructing houses for the homeless people to give them scope for changing their lives and fate.

“We are trying tirelessly. Now at least we can say that the people of the world will not see Bangladeshis in a neglected way,” she added.