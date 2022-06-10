Information Minister terms proposed budget as pro-poor

In an instant reaction on the proposed budget, Hasan said the prices have gone up all over the world including the US and in Europe due to war, and in this perspective no one knows when the ongoing worldwide economic recession will come to an end. For this, the internal production has been emphasized, he added.

The minister said the coverage of social safety net in the budget has been increased as the lower-income people would get security.

The budget is pro-poor, said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.