President, PM pay tributes to language martyrs

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

Both the Head of the State and the Head of the Government paid homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city at one minute past midnight on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar premises seven minutes before the clock struck midnight, while President Shahabuddin reached the Central Shaheed Minar three minutes before the zero hour.