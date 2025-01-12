National election is EC’s main focus: Commissioner Abul Fazal

Abul Fazal said a reform commission is working and it will roll out its proposals. It will take time if any amendment of law is required based on the proposals. The weather of the country is also an important aspect.

He said the commission will implement the decision taken by relevant ministries, government and all stakeholders considering all the factors involved with holding an election.

However, he said the EC thinks holding all local government elections at a time is not possible.

Abul Fazal said the EC has not yet received any request from the government regarding the local government elections.