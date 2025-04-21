APS of 2 advisers removed

Two assistant private secretaries (APS) of two advisers of the interim government were removed from their positions on Monday.

They are - Moazzem Hossain, APS to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who is the adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Muhammad Tuhin Farabi, personal assistant to Nurjahan Begum, who is the adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.