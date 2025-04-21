APS of 2 advisers removed
Two assistant private secretaries (APS) of two advisers of the interim government were removed from their positions on Monday.
They are - Moazzem Hossain, APS to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who is the adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Muhammad Tuhin Farabi, personal assistant to Nurjahan Begum, who is the adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette on the removal of Moazzem Hossain while a senior official from the health ministry confirmed the removal of Tuhin Farabi.
Moazzem Hossain was appointed APS to Adviser for Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on 14 August after the fall of the Awami League government by the student-people uprising, while Tuhin Farabi was appointed on 2 October last year.
Both of them, however, faced different allegations since their appointments.