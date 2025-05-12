Touhid leaves for Berlin to attend UN Peacekeeping Ministerial

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain left Dhaka today for Berlin to attend the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial, scheduled to be held in the German capital on 13-14 May.

The two-day high-level event, being co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of Defence, marks a significant milestone ahead of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and a decade since the Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping.