Touhid leaves for Berlin to attend UN Peacekeeping Ministerial
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain left Dhaka today for Berlin to attend the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial, scheduled to be held in the German capital on 13-14 May.
The two-day high-level event, being co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of Defence, marks a significant milestone ahead of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and a decade since the Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping.
According to UN officials, the Berlin Ministerial aims to serve as a key political platform for Member States to reaffirm their commitment to UN peacekeeping operations, address pressing challenges, and announce concrete pledges in line with the organization’s capability and performance improvement goals.
The event will also focus on enhancing the safety and security of peacekeepers and improving the overall effectiveness of the UN missions worldwide.
Delegates are expected to make substantial pledges, including those related to training, capacity-building and technological support.
The UN Member States have been encouraged to form partnerships to support their commitments, particularly in areas such as operational readiness, medical support, and gender-responsive peacekeeping.
By hosting the Ministerial, Germany is offering a forum for developing actionable strategies to strengthen UN peacekeeping and reinforce the legitimacy and effectiveness of blue helmet operations globally.