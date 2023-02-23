No scope to assume power by lobbying foreigners: PM Hasina

The prime minister further said that the people of the country have now become much more aware and they know better about the country, its history and the target of the Awami League government.

“The BNP leaders are going to their local and foreign masters and lodging complaints against the Awami League government despite the fact that we did nothing (wrong) with them in comparison to their misdeeds with when our party (AL) was in the opposition,” she added.

The prime minister said that the BNP, while in power, never allowed the AL to take to the street and unleashed inhuman torture to their leaders and activists, referring to the BNP’s nationwide movement without any interference of the government.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, MP, gave the address of welcome.

AL’s publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shameem moderated the discussion.

At the outset of the meeting, one-minute silence was observed to show respect to the martyrs of the Language Movement, Liberation War, 15 August, 1975 carnage and all the democratic and progressive movements.