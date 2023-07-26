Refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour: Foreign ministry tells 13 mission chiefs

The government thinks the statement issued by 13 foreign missions – 11 countries including the US and the European Union - in Dhaka over the attack on Ashraful Hossen aka Hero Alom who was an MP candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency, violated diplomatic norms.

The government’s stance was highlighted at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Wednesday after summoning the chiefs of these 13 foreign missions.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy later.