PM Hasina for finding overseas employment in new countries

Mentioning that the government has already started sending workers to a few new countries, she said, “We have to send skilled workforce and that is why we’ve arranged multipurpose training facilities for our workers.”

“If we can send skilled workforce through proper training, we have a big opportunity to attain economic solvency,” she added.

She also asked the officials concerned to look into the matters so that Bangladeshi expatriate workers stay well and encourage them to send remittance using legal channels.

The prime minister said if remittance is sent through “hundi”, the money might go to someone else (it may be family members) and they may spend it, resulting in no saving here for the sender.

Sometimes the remitted money also gets misused, she added.

“Many of the expatriate workers after returning home just to find that there is no money in the country what he had sent. And many have to undergo this kind of problem,” she observed.