Md Sahabuddin becomes president amid political conflict

Md Sahabuddin has become the new resident of Banga Bhaban taking oath as 22nd president of the country today. He has taken the charge as head of state at a moment when the crisis among the political parties is on the rise ahead of the national election. The crux of the crisis is the electoral system of the country.

Prothom Alo talked with the new president on 17 April where the issues such as present political situation and the next general election came up.

President Sahabuddin told Prothom Alo that it is the duty of the Election Commission to create a conducive environment so that people can vote. He would urge the commission to discharge that task dutifully.

On the question of taking initiative for dialogue among political parties to bridge the existing gaps, the new president said he would assess the political situation after taking charge and do anything he can as the president.

The next general election is scheduled to be held within 8 to 9 months. BNP and other anti-government parties have been continuing their movement demanding that a neutral government oversees the general election. The ruling Awami League maintains they would conduct the election as per the constitution. In such a situation, experts fear the ongoing crisis over the electoral system is likely to deepen in coming days. Many will observe closely what role the president can plays in this regard. Many stakeholders hope he takes a role creating a favorable environment.

Asked if he would take any initiative to resolve the political crisis over the electoral system, Sahabuddin said, “I would not say anything about this now. I will assess the political situation to find out what I can do. I will act accordingly. I personally believe that the election must be fair.”

“I will do whatever it takes as a president to conduct a fair, participatory and credible national election,” he added hoping that the election would be held on time.