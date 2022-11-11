PM Hasina wants Bangladesh to advance further maintaining dignity

Sheikh Hasina said the country’s development has been visible as her government is in power for three consecutive terms since 2009.

The prime minister said they have been working for balanced development of the country and for every section of people, including the disadvantaged communities in society.

“Our target is to ensure that none in society remains neglected and has to lead inhumane life. We are working for balanced development,” she said.

The prime minister said they have rehabilitated different disadvantaged communities, including disabled, transgender, Bede (gypsy) and leprosy patients by providing them with houses free of cost as part of the government move to bring every landless and homeless people under housing scheme.

“We are upgrading living standard of everyone - not only the common people but also all, irrespective of their locations and positions in society,” she said.