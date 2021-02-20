Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it is the 1952 Language Movement that paved the path for achieving the Independence of Bangladesh.

“In the history of the Bangalee, the Language Movement is very much important. All of our achievements came through this movement,” she said while distributing the prestigious Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award among its recipients.

The cultural affairs ministry organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital with state minister KM Khalid in the chair. The prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the Ekushey Padak among the recipients on behalf of the prime minister.