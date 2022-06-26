Law being made for dope tests of university students: Home Minister

The minister was talking to newspersons at his secretariat office in the morning. The news conference was organised marking the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’.

The home minister said the dope test has already been started in the police force. Besides, the people to be appointed as government employees also will undergo dope tests. We sent a proposal to the prime minister seeking her directives to include dope test along with the other tests the civil surgeon conducts. Now that is being done as well, he added.