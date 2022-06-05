Lawmaker seeks investigation over chemical depot in densely populated area

Member of parliament, Didarul Alam, in Sitakunda demanded an investigation into construction of chemical depot in a densely populated area.

The lawmaker said this while visiting the container depot where a massive explosion occurred following a fire on Saturday night.

It was found that there are residential areas that are densely populated around the depot. Doors and windows of many houses broke during the Saturday blast. The corrugated tin roofs have been found blown off by the heavy explosion.