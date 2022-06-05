Lawmaker seeks investigation over chemical depot in densely populated area

Didarul Alam said, “How chemical depots have been set up in a densely populated area should be investigated.”
He further said the district administration has been providing the families of the injured and deceased with aids.
The lawmaker also said a committee is being formed to investigate the incident.
The explosion took place at the container depot on Saturday night. Fire service and depot workers say the depot contains a huge amount chemical called hydrogen peroxide.
The death toll has risen to 32. More than 150 sustained burn injuries as well. Most of them are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.