Lawmaker seeks investigation over chemical depot in densely populated area

Chattogram
Rescue works underway at Sitakunda container depot in Chattogram on 5 June 2022
Member of parliament, Didarul Alam, in Sitakunda demanded an investigation into construction of chemical depot in a densely populated area.

The lawmaker said this while visiting the container depot where a massive explosion occurred following a fire on Saturday night.

It was found that there are residential areas that are densely populated around the depot. Doors and windows of many houses broke during the Saturday blast. The corrugated tin roofs have been found blown off by the heavy explosion.

Didarul Alam said, “How chemical depots have been set up in a densely populated area should be investigated.”

He further said the district administration has been providing the families of the injured and deceased with aids.

The lawmaker also said a committee is being formed to investigate the incident.

The explosion took place at the container depot on Saturday night. Fire service and depot workers say the depot contains a huge amount chemical called hydrogen peroxide.

The death toll has risen to 32. More than 150 sustained burn injuries as well. Most of them are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

