Literacy rate in Bangladesh 74.7pc: Zakir

State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen on Tuesday revealed that the literacy rate in the country has risen to 74.7 per cent from 53.5 per cent in 2005 during the BNP-Jamaat government, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The state minister told the inaugural function of a daylong programme marking the ‘International Literacy Day-2020’ at the conference room of Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) in the city, said a press release.