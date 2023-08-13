PM Hasina seeks Islamic scholars’ support to eliminate militancy

The prime minister asked the Islamic scholars to spread the true sense of Islam so that none can divert anyone to the militancy and terrorism and defame Islam, the best religion across the globe and always speaks for peace.

She also asked all particularly the guardians to remain cautious about their children’s whereabouts.

Guardians should oversee where their children are going and with whom their children making friends, she said adding that they (guardians) also have to cross-check whether their children are going to the educational institutions regularly.

The prime minister referred to receiving hundreds of letters with death threats from different religious extremists across the world after punishing a criminal, saying, “Since then, I have realised that the terrorists have no religion and no boundary.”

She said she always protested against attempt of labeling Islam with the word of terrorism in many international programmes she attended as Bangladesh prime minister, saying, “Terrorism is the only religion of the terrorists”.

The prime minister called upon the Islamic scholars to remain cautious about defaming Islam by anyone through terrorism.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, state minister for religious affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan, director general of the Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasah Education Board (BEFAQ) Mowlana Mufti Ubaydur Rahman Khan Nodvi, eminent Islamic scholar of the country, Alhajj Sufi Md Mizanur Rahman and Hazrat Maulana Salauddin Nanopuri, spoke on the occasion.